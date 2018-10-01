Weekend Roundup: Lady Raiders snap 3-game skid

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond volleyball team snapped its three-game skid — and got both its overall and conference records above .500 — with a three-set victory (25-13, 25-8, 25-20) at home over Purnell Swett on Saturday.

It was the Lady Raiders’ first win since they took down Seventy-First more than two weeks ago on the road.

As a team, Richmond tallied 63 digs — led by junior libero Layne Maultsby’s 17-dig performance. The only other two players to tally double-digit digs were junior setter Carley Lambeth and senior outside hitter Savannah Lampley, who both finished with 12. Junior outside hitter Jadyn Johnson racked up a team- and game-high seven aces.

The Lady Raiders (8-7, 5-4 SAC) face off against conference rival Scotland tonight.

XC teams finishes 7th, 10th at Invitational

SMITHFIELD — The Richmond girls cross country team placed seventh out of eight teams and racked up 150 points in the girls championship race — which was won by Clayton — at the Smithfield-Selma Invitational on Saturday.

Junior Ariel Brown finished 11th individually with her time of 22:46 to lead the way. Junior runners Gracelyn Weatherford (25:19) and Abbygail Calhoun (26:46) came in 30th and 39th, respectively, to round out the girls’ top-three finishes.

Richmond’s boys cross country team participated in a 12-team championship race — won by Cary Home Educators — at Smithfield-Selma and finished 10th after bringing in 244 total points.

Joseph Nicholson, junior, came in at No. 29 with a time of 19:35, while junior Gerardo Godinez (52nd, 21:06) and sophomore Carson Jordan (53rd, 21:09) finished just outside of the boys’ top 50.

Both Richmond squads will be back in action Tuesday afternoon at the Pinecrest Elk Lodge.

Girls tennis match vs. Pinecrest rescheduled

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond girls tennis team was set to put its seven-match winning streak on the line against Pinecrest on Saturday, but the meeting was rescheduled for next Wednesday, Oct. 10.

Richmond (8-3, 7-1 SAC) now turns its attention to its match with Jack Britt on Monday.

NOTE: The full version of this story can be found in the print and e-editions of the Daily Journal on Tuesday, Oct. 2.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_volley-4.jpg

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.