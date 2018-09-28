Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond's Jada Edwards (3) and Zyier Baldwin (11) look across the line of scrimmage to Pinecrest's Greg VanSteen (13) during the second half of Friday night's conference matchup in Southern Pines. Edwards and Baldwin would help the Raiders to a 31-0 shutout victory over the Patriots. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond's Jada Edwards (3) and Zyier Baldwin (11) look across the line of scrimmage to Pinecrest's Greg VanSteen (13) during the second half of Friday night's conference matchup in Southern Pines. Edwards and Baldwin would help the Raiders to a 31-0 shutout victory over the Patriots.

SOUTHERN PINES — The Richmond football team didn’t miss a beat in its return to field.

The offensive unit’s sophomore trio combined for a few trips to the end zone, the defensive unit pitched its second shutout of the season, and the Raiders cruised to a 31-0 victory over Pinecrest in Friday’s conference opener.

Caleb Hood, in his second season at quarterback, finished the night with 201 yards through the air — completing 10 of 18 passes — and three scores. Fellow sophomores Jakolbe Baldwin (2 catches, 54 yards, 2 TDs) and Dalton Stroman (3 catches, 75 yards, 1 TD) were on the receiving end of Hood’s touchdown passes.

Defensively, the Raiders only gave up 192 total yards to a Pinecrest offense that runs a variation of the triple option, which causes problems for a lot of defenses. They forced two fumbles and recovered one — junior safety Dereck Barringer scooped the ball late, returned it into enemy territory, and was rewarded with the turnover chain once he made it over to the sideline.

Sophomore kicker Trevor Moss scored the first points of the game with a 38-yard field goal in the first quarter.

Junior running back Jaheim Covington welcomed a heavy rushing load on the Raiders’ second drive of the game and was rewarded with 33-yard touchdown burst. Covington picked up three first downs, two of them on third down, prior to his end-zone visit — which put Richmond ahead 10-0 with 9:52 to go in the second quarter.

The Raiders (4-1, 1-0 SAC) won’t have to wait another three weeks before they play again, as they’re scheduled to host Jack Britt next Friday, Oct. 5.

NOTE: The full version of this story, along with the scoring summary, will be available for subscribers of the Daily Journal in the print and e-editions on Saturday, September 29, 2018.

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal

Richmond’s Jada Edwards (3) and Zyier Baldwin (11) look across the line of scrimmage to Pinecrest’s Greg VanSteen (13) during the second half of Friday night’s conference matchup in Southern Pines. Edwards and Baldwin would help the Raiders to a 31-0 shutout victory over the Patriots. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_defense_ne201892822373790-1.jpg Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal

Richmond’s Jada Edwards (3) and Zyier Baldwin (11) look across the line of scrimmage to Pinecrest’s Greg VanSteen (13) during the second half of Friday night’s conference matchup in Southern Pines. Edwards and Baldwin would help the Raiders to a 31-0 shutout victory over the Patriots.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.