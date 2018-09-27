Roundup: Richmond girls tennis wins 7th straight

Contributed by Michelle Morrison Parrish Richmond's Morgan Hooks, left, and Taylor Parrish compete in the No. 3 doubles match during Wednesday's battle with conference foe Lumberton on Thursday. Hooks and Parrish would end up grabbing an 8-1 victory. Contributed by Michelle Morrison Parrish Richmond's Morgan Hooks, left, and Taylor Parrish compete in the No. 3 doubles match during Wednesday's battle with conference foe Lumberton on Thursday. Hooks and Parrish would end up grabbing an 8-1 victory.

ROCKINGHAM — The wins continue to roll in for head coach Michael Way and the Richmond girls tennis team.

On Thursday, the Lady Raiders picked up their seventh consecutive victory with a 7-0 rout of Lumberton — there was only one doubles match played on the afternoon. It was the fourth time this season they were able to hold an opponent scoreless.

Richmond (8-3, 7-1 SAC) will host Pinecrest, which is undefeated in conference play, this Saturday.

Volleyball drops 3rd straight at Jack Britt

FAYETTEVILLE — The Richmond volleyball team lost in three sets for the second night in a row on Thursday, getting swept by Jack Britt (17-25, 22-25, 19-25) on the road — its third consecutive loss.

The Lady Raiders’ best statistical effort came in the third game, where they combined for 30 digs and nine kills. Jadyn Johnson, junior, led the third-set charge with eight digs while Savannah Lampley, senior, picked up five of her 11 kills.

Richmond (7-7, 4-4 SAC) hosts Purnell Swett on Saturday.

JV football crushes Pinecrest 42-12 in return

ROCKINGHAM —The Richmond junior varsity football team made a statement in its return to the field — playing in its first game in more than three weeks — with a 42-12 drubbing of Pinecrest on Thursday.

Richmond only scored two touchdowns in the first half, but exploded for four scores after the break thanks to a couple of big plays from Jaleak Gates in the third quarter and a pair of late rushing touchdowns from Kellan Hood and Jah’meek Harden.

Richmond (4-0) will put its 24-game winning streak to test next Thursday, Oct. 4, at Jack Britt.

Boys soccer game at Lumberton postponed

LUMBERTON — The Richmond boys soccer team was looking to win its second match in as many days at Lumberton on Thursday, but the conference meeting was postponed for a later date — which has yet to be determined.

Richmond (5-5, 3-2 SAC) used second-half goals from senior Alexis Gonzalez, senior Nolan Allen and junior Noah Jordan — all within a six-minute span — to come from behind and defeat Purnell Swett 3-1 on Wednesday.

The Raiders’ next game is at home against Pinecrest on Monday, Oct. 1, at 7 p.m.

Lady Rockets defeat Hamlet, earn 2nd win

ROCKINGHAM — Catherine Dennis, Joy Styles, and Edriana Davis each finished with more than 20 points in the Rockingham volleyball team’s win over Hamlet on Wednesday. The Lady Rockets won the first match in two games (25-23, 25-17), but needed three games to pull away from the Lady Rams in the second match (17-25, 25-19, 15-9).

Dennis led Rockingham in scoring for the second game in a row with her 28-point performance, Styles racked up 22 points, and Davis wasn’t too far behind with 21 points. Keyoni Nichols was the only other player in double figures (15 pts).

The Lady Rockets will be back in action on Monday, Oct. 1, at Anson Blue.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

