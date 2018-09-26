Roundup: Richmond finds spark in 2nd half, downs Purnell Swett

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond's Alexis Gonzalez (10) advances the ball down the field as Purnell Swett's Pacey Brooks defense. Gonzalez scored one of the Raiders' three goals in the their 3-1 home win over the Rams. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond's Alexis Gonzalez (10) advances the ball down the field as Purnell Swett's Pacey Brooks defense. Gonzalez scored one of the Raiders' three goals in the their 3-1 home win over the Rams.

ROCKINGHAM — A goal from senior Alexis Gonzalez in the 59th minute sparked an exciting six-minute spurt that helped the Richmond boys soccer team power past conference foe Purnell Swett, 3-1, on Wednesday.

The Raiders were trailing by a score and hadn’t had many clean looks prior to Gonzalez’s goal, but they kept “plugging away at it” and eventually opened up the Rams’ defense. Senior Nolan Allen scored on an assist from fellow senior Evyn Brower with 16:38 left in the second half, and junior Noah Jordan capped with a shot from the left side of the field — which sent the home crowd in a frenzy — a little more than a minute later.

Richmond (5-5, 3-2 SAC) travels to Lumberton on Thursday.

Girls tennis wins shortened home match

ROCKINGHAM — It was a late start and an early finish for the Lady Raiders on Wednesday, but they were able to defeat rival Scotland 5-1 in a singles-only match — all three doubles matches were cancelled — at home.

For the second match in a row, senior Chloe Wiggins blanked her singles opponent in an eight-game pro set at the No. 4 spot. Fellow seniors Greyson Way (No. 2), Emily Parsons (No. 3) and Taylor Parrish (No. 5), as well as junior Emily Buie (No. 6) all won their respective singles matches by scores of 8-1.

Richmond (7-3, 6-1 SAC), which is on a six-match win streak, welcomes Lumberton on Thursday.

Volleyball falls in straight sets to Lee County

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond volleyball team had no answer for Lee County on Wednesday, falling in three sets (20-25, 19-25, 19-25) to the visiting Yellow Jackets on its home court.

Both Georgia Grace Anderson, sophomore, and Savannah Lampley, senior, landed a team-high six kills on the night. Junior libero Layne Maultsby finished with a team-best 20 digs and junior setter Carley Lambeth was second with 13 digs to go along with her 19 assists. Lampley also had 10 digs in the loss.

Richmond (7-6) will make the trip to Jack Britt on Thursday.

Girls golf match cancelled after 7th hole

FOXFIRE VILLAGE — The Richmond girls golf team only made through seven holes on Wednesday before its lone home match of the season was rained out. There was no score kept seeing that all of the teams didn’t play the same nine holes.

The meeting will not be made up, so the Lady Raiders will turn their attention to Monday’s match at Scotch Meadows Country Club in Laurinburg — which will begin at 2 p.m.

Rockingham volleyball sweeps Ellerbe

ELLERBE —The Rockingham Middle School volleyball team swept Ellerbe on Tuesday, as it was led by Catherine Dennis’ 36-point performance in the first match (25-17, 25-10) and the second (25-8, 25-8).

Joy Styles added 15 points, Allie Rodgers chipped in 12, Jamiya Lindsey ended with 10, and Bobbi Faircloth and Keyoni Nichols tied at nine points to round out the team’s top-five scorers in the county showdown.

Rockingham will host Hamlet on Thursday, Sept. 7, at 4 p.m.

Ellerbe golf places 2nd in season opener

WADESBORO — The Ellerbe boys golf team kicked off its season with a second-place finish at Anson Twin Valley on Tuesday, finishing behind Rockingham and ahead of Hamlet, Hoke County, and Anson, respectively.

Bryce Goodwin led the Wildcats with a 51, Gavin Applewhite came in second with a 54, Vance Goodwin placed third with a 58, and Brent Hayes was fourth with a 59.

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal

Richmond’s Alexis Gonzalez (10) advances the ball down the field as Purnell Swett’s Pacey Brooks defense. Gonzalez scored one of the Raiders’ three goals in the their 3-1 home win over the Rams. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_gon.jpg Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal

Richmond’s Alexis Gonzalez (10) advances the ball down the field as Purnell Swett’s Pacey Brooks defense. Gonzalez scored one of the Raiders’ three goals in the their 3-1 home win over the Rams.

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected]

