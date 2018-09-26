Rockingham’s ‘Super Chevy’ set to fuel the bow-tie brigade

Contributed photo North Carolina Motorsports Hall of Famer Terry Adams, pictured above, will race Harold Robinson during Saturday’s pro show. Contributed photo North Carolina Motorsports Hall of Famer Terry Adams, pictured above, will race Harold Robinson during Saturday’s pro show. Contributed photo Terry Rosberg, pictured above, will begin the first of two runs in his 280 mile-an-hour “American Thunder” jet dragster on Saturday as a part of the Original Super Chevy Show at Rockingham Dragway. Contributed photo Terry Rosberg, pictured above, will begin the first of two runs in his 280 mile-an-hour “American Thunder” jet dragster on Saturday as a part of the Original Super Chevy Show at Rockingham Dragway.

ROCKINGHAM — Members of Chevy Nation will assemble this weekend, Sept. 28-30, at Rockingham Dragway, where the Original Super Chevy Show promises a bit of everything for the bow-tie brigade — highlighted by a massive two-day car-and-truck show, GM-exclusive drag races, a Chevy-themed swap meet and a Chevy-focused performance marketplace.

The three-day show-and-speed extravaganza, which is presented by the Richmond County Tourism Development Authority, is open to all General Motors vehicles including GM-powered dragsters, roadsters and altereds.

The weekend begins on Friday with a test-and-tune session from 1-7 p.m., but action will start to heat up on Saturday with show-car judging (10:30 a.m) and the start of first-round racing in Top ET, Footbrake, Street and D.O.T. classes (noon).

Top ET, Footbrake and Street ET will be contested on the eighth-mile course while the D.O.T. class will run on the quarter mile. Top ET will pay $2,500 to win each day; Footbrake $1,500. A unique five-foot tall trophy will be awarded to Saturday’s Street ET winner and Saturday’s D.O.T. class champion will pick up a check for $1,000.

Around 1 p.m. on Saturday, Terry Rosberg will begin the first of two runs in his 280 mile-an-hour “American Thunder” jet dragster. The first of three rounds of nostalgia Pro Stock racing will commence at 1:15 p.m.

In addition to Rosberg’s window-rattling jet, the pro show will feature the nostalgia Pro Stock cars of Harold Robinson (North Tazewell, Va.) and North Carolina Motorsports Hall of Famer Terry Adams (Charlotte).

Robinson, who for 40 years has campaigned “Mountain Motor” Pro Stock cars on the IHRA and match race circuits, will send his 1999 Chevy Monte Carlo against Adams and a 1992 Olds Cutlass.

Inducted into the NC Hall of Fame just a year ago, Adams was crew chief to Mike Edwards when the Oklahoman won the 2009 NHRA Pro Stock World Championship with a record-tying 16 No. 1 starts. He worked with the Pro Stock teams of Warren Johnson, Jim Yates and Don Schumacher Racing and was crew chief for Brad Jeter when he won three races and finished second in the battle for the NHRA Pro Stock Truck title in 1999.

Although he’s distinguished himself as a crew chief, Adams finished as high as third in the IHRA Pro Stock driver standings (1991). He also had fourth place and fifth place finishes.

Sunday racing in Top ET and Footbrake will begin at noon, with identification of the day’s show car champions at 3 p.m.

The car show, which will identify the most pristine Chevy vehicles in a variety of categories, will feature Camaros and Corvettes, Corvairs and Cobalts, Bel Airs, Biscaynes and Berettas, Impalas and El Caminos, Novas and Nomads, S-10s, Silverados and Chevelles, Malibus and Monte Carlos plus classic Chevies, Oldsmobiles, Buicks, Pontiacs and Cadillacs.

Distinctive Super Chevy jackets will be awarded to 30 show-car winners Saturday and Sunday with custom trophies for Outstanding Paint, Outstanding Engine, Outstanding Detail and Outstanding Modified plus Best of Show, Best Club Participation and four Editor’s Choice Awards determined by the staff of the bow-tie bible, Super Chevy Magazine.

For more cost and more information, visit www.rockinghamdragway.com.

