Roundup: Lady Raiders drop 5-set decision in return

ROCKINGHAM — It wasn’t an ideal return to the court for the Richmond volleyball team on Tuesday, as it dropped a five-set decision (25-25, 18-25, 24-26, 25-17, 10-15) to conference foe Pinecrest for the second time this season.

The Lady Raiders forced the match into a fifth set with a convincing effort in the fourth. They made the visiting Patriots call a pair of timeouts as the game was slipping away. Sophomore Georgia Grace Anderson had a late block that energized the home team, and then sophomore Jakerra Covington closed the deal with her first-ever varsity kill.

There was an even start to the final game, as the teams were locked in a 6-6 tie for a quick moment, but Pinecrest (7-7, 6-1 SAC) took the match into its own hands behind the play of junior Lauren Sheppard and won the last set by five.

Richmond (7-5, 4-3 SAC) will welcome non-conference opponent Lee County on Wednesday.

Boys soccer can’t capitalize against Bucks

ROCKINGHAM — Head coach Chris Larsen knew that Tuesday’s match against Hoke County was going to be a tough one for the Richmond boys soccer team, which hasn’t played a game in over two weeks.

Senior striker Carlos Alcocer was able to score “a beautiful goal” in the first half in order to tie the game at 1-1 before the half, but it wasn’t enough to keep Richmond afloat. The visiting Bucks put two more goals in the back of the net in the second half and escaped with a 3-1 victory on the Raiders’ home field.

Richmond (4-5, 2-2 SAC) hosts Purnell Swett on Wednesday.

Girls tennis dominates Hoke County again

RAEFORD — The Richmond girls tennis team extended its win streak to five games Tuesday afternoon behind a couple of perfect performances from seniors Greyson Way and Chloe Wiggins.

Way blanked Autumn Moore in the No. 2 singles, Wiggins did the same to Haven Guinn at the No. 4 spot, and the Lady Raiders cruised to a 9-0 victory at Hoke County — their second time sweeping the Bucks this season.

Both Emily Parsons (No. 3) and Taylor Parrish (No. 5) picked up 8-1 wins over their respective singles opponents. Jayana Nicholson (No. 1) and Morgan Hooks (No. 6) each won their matches by a score of 8-3 in the other two singles bouts.

Richmond (6-3, 5-1 SAC) will host Scotland on Wednesday.

