Richmond sports finally return, getting ready for busy week

ROCKINGHAM — Following a near two-week break in action, due to Florence and the damage it left behind, the Richmond athletic department is preparing for its busiest week of the school year so far. Across the Raiders’ six fall programs, three of which that have junior varsity teams, there are 17 games scheduled from Tuesday to Saturday.

The highlight of the week will be the Richmond varsity football team’s return to the field.

Head coach Bryan Till and the Raiders (3-1) will visit Pinecrest on Friday after being forced to sit idle the last two weeks — they had a bye in Week 5 and then postponed the matchup with Purnell Swett last week. They haven’t played under the lights since the 30-19 victory at Butler, which was a thrilling back-and-forth battle, earlier this month.

Both the junior varsity and Ninth-Grade Academy football teams are set to host Pinecrest on Thursday.

The Richmond volleyball team (7-4, 4-2 SAC) will play four matches in five days, kicking off its action-packed slate with a home meeting versus Pinecrest on Tuesday. Richmond will then welcome non-conference opponent Lee County on Wednesday, visit Jack Britt on Thursday, and host Purnell Swett on Saturday.

The matches against Pinecrest, Jack Britt and Lee County will give the Lady Raiders a chance to avenge three of their four losses this season. They lost in five sets to the Patriots late last month, got swept by the Buccaneers two days later, and dropped a four-set decision to the Yellow Jackets earlier this month.

“Four game week. Let’s get it #weready #relentlesspursuit #hungryfordubs,” was tweeted from the Richmond volleyball team’s Twitter account on Sunday.

Richmond’s girls tennis team (5-3, 4-1 SAC) will also face off against four different opponents — Hoke County, Lumberton, Pinecrest and Scotland — this week. The Lady Raiders have already earned 9-0 wins over Hoke and Lumberton but they expect a tough match on Saturday when they host Pinecrest — which has blanked each one of its conference opponents so far this season, including Richmond.

The boys soccer team (4-4, 2-1 SAC) are scheduled to, as head coach Chris Larsen predicted last week, play three matches in three days. It’ll welcome Hoke County on Tuesday, host Purnell Swett on Wednesday (varsity only), and travel to Lumberton on Thursday.

With the season schedule having to be adjusted, and the Raiders having a .500 overall record, Larsen believes that they are “a little bit behind” and will need to “win all the ones that we can” if they want to make the state playoffs.

After missing their last three meets, the Richmond boys and girls cross country teams will finally get a chance to run when they make the trip to Fayetteville on Tuesday for a conference meeting with Jack Britt, Hoke, and Seventy-First. That’ll be the first of two meets this week, as both teams are scheduled to compete at the Smithfield Selma Invitational on Saturday.

Junior Hailey Miller and the girls golf team will host their first and only home match of the season Tuesday afternoon at Foxfire Country Club. Miller shot a 41, in a shortened nine-hole match, to lead the Lady Raiders to their second third-place finish in Fayetteville two weeks ago.

Below is the full schedule for Richmond sports this week:

Tuesday, Sept. 25

4 p.m. — Girls tennis at Hoke County

5 p.m. — Cross country at Jack Britt

6 p.m. — Volleyball vs. Pinecrest (JV begins at 5 pm)

7 p.m. — Boys soccer vs. Hoke County (JV begins at 5:15 pm)

Wednesday, Sept. 26

2 p.m. — Girls golf at Foxfire Country Club

4 p.m. — Girls tennis vs. Scotland

6 p.m. — Boys soccer vs. Purnell Swett

6 p.m. — Volleyball vs. Lee County (JV begins at 5 pm)

Thursday, Sept. 27

4 p.m. — Girls tennis vs. Lumberton

4 p.m. — Ninth-Grade football vs. Pinecrest

6 p.m. — Volleyball at Jack Britt (JV begins at 5 pm)

6:30 p.m. — JV football vs. Pinecrest

7 p.m. — Boys soccer at Lumberton

Friday, Sept. 28

7:30 p.m. — Football at Pinecrest

Saturday, Sept. 29

9 a.m. — Cross country at Smithfield Selma

10 a.m. — Girls tennis vs. Pinecrest

1 p.m. — Volleyball vs. Purnell Swett (JV begins at noon)

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor