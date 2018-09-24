Jones has big day on special teams, earns Sun Belt weekly honor

Jones Jones

BOONE — Another week, another conference honor for a former Richmond football standout.

Steven Jones, a redshirt freshman cornerback at Appalachian State University, was named the Sun Belt Conference Special Teams Player of the Week after blocking two punts and returning one for a touchdown in the Mountaineers’ 72-7 win over Gardner Webb on Saturday. His efforts tied the school record for the most blocked punts in a single game.

“Coach was telling us when we get there to have big eyes and shoot your hands, and that’s what I did,” Jones said, according to an article on the school’s athletics website. “I executed it all practice. I got to the game. Two blocks. Touchdown.”

Jones is a 2017 graduate of Richmond Senior High School, where he was a two-time all-conference selection.

The now Mountaineer was known for making big plays during his time with the green and gold, as he played both sides of the ball and was one of the team’s main kick and punt returners.

In his last high school season, Jones registered 35 tackles, picked off three passes (returning two of them for touchdowns), returned a fumble for a score and made his way to the end zone once after fielding a punt. He also caught 11 passes for 382 yards and five touchdowns — his longest reception that season being a 92-yarder.

“He loves football, and that’s one of the things I really like about him,” App State special teams coach Stu Holt said about Jones in the aforementioned article.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

