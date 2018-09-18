Former Raiders earn weekly honors following standout performances

Hunt Hunt Miller Miller

For the second time in as many weeks, a former Richmond football player has picked up a weekly conference honor following a standout early-season performance on the road.

Dante Miller, a freshman at Columbia University (N.Y.), was tabbed Ivy League Rookie of the Week on Monday after rushing for 93 yards and a score on eight carries in the Lions’ 41-24 win over Central Connecticut State University on Saturday, Sept. 15.

Miller’s 83-yard score midway through the fourth quarter set the school record for the longest rushing touchdown by a first-year player and was sixth longest rushing score in program history. It was the first game of his career.

Just a week before Miller used his well-documented speed to help Columbia to a win, Devon Hunt, a junior at Shaw University, earned Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Linebacker of the Week after tallying 14 tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and a pass break up in a 27-9 victory at Mars Hill University on Saturday, Sept. 8.

Hunt’s effort in that game helped him become Shaw’s all-time leader in tackles (205). The junior, who leads the CIAA in tackles per game (13), was named First Team All-Conference last season and CIAA Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2016.

Both Hunt (class of 2016) and Miller (class of 2018) were highly-valued members of the Richmond football team throughout their respective high school careers. The two were teammates — Hunt a senior, Miller a sophomore — during the 2015 season.

Hunt finished his final campaign at Richmond with 154 total tackles, 20 tackles for loss, eight sacks, four recovered fumbles, and a forced fumble to help the Raiders to an 11-3 overall record. He was selected to the all-conference team at the end of his last season with the green and gold and participated in the 2016 North Carolina East-West All-Star football game.

Miller wrapped up his time with the Raiders by rushing for 1,327 yards and 19 touchdowns on 158 carries last season. Miller’s playmaking abilities led to him being named all-conference for the second consecutive year and competing in the 2017 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas football game in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Both former Raiders are expected to be back in action this coming Saturday, Sept. 22, when Hunt and the Bears visit Campbell University (6 p.m.) and Miller and the Lions make the trip to Georgetown (2 p.m.).

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

