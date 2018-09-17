Richmond sports ‘at the mercy of the weather’ after Florence

Daily Journal file photo Although there hasn’t been any changes made to the Richmond volleyball team’s schedule this week, the Lady Raiders will be on the lookout for cancellations and/or postponements as counties across the state recover from the effects of Florence, a hurricane turned tropical storm that hit the Carolinas late last week. Daily Journal file photo Although there hasn’t been any changes made to the Richmond volleyball team’s schedule this week, the Lady Raiders will be on the lookout for cancellations and/or postponements as counties across the state recover from the effects of Florence, a hurricane turned tropical storm that hit the Carolinas late last week.

ROCKINGHAM — The aftermath of Florence, a Category 4 hurricane turned tropical storm, has put a question mark beside this week’s action for all Raider athletics — the second week in a row they have been affected by the weather.

Richmond County Schools were closed on Monday and will be closed again on Tuesday, meaning all of the high school’s sporting events scheduled for both days were called off as well. Although the rains and winds from Florence have seemed to pass, a number of counties across the state are still dealing with and recovering from the floods.

“Throughout the day we have continued to monitor the roads in our area and do not feel it is safe to return tomorrow,” the Richmond County Schools account tweeted around 5 p.m. on Monday. “RCS will be closed on Tuesday, September 18th for students, with an optional workday for teachers. Stay safe and avoid areas that you are unsure of.”

The Richmond boys soccer team (4-4, 2-1 SAC) was set to visit Seventy-First on Monday, the girls tennis team (5-3, 4-1 SAC) had a home match scheduled for Tuesday against Pinecrest, and the boys and girls cross country teams were looking to host conference opponents Jack Britt, Lumberton and Purnell Swett for a home meet on Tuesday.

It was the third consecutive time that all three Raider programs had to postpone their respective meetings.

“We’re at the mercy of the weather right now,” Richmond athletic director Ricky Young said.

School could be back in session on Wednesday, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that all seven games slated for the last three days of the week will be played. Young says everything will depend on all eight school systems in the Sandhills Athletic Conference.

Both Jack Britt and Seventy-First are located in Cumberland County, which has closed all of its schools through Wednesday. Lumberton and Purnell Swett aren’t sure of their statuses either seeing that Robeson County schools have been labeled “closed until further notice.” Hoke County (home of Hoke County) and Scotland County (home of Scotland) were all closed on Monday and will be closed on Tuesday as well. Moore County (home of Pinecrest) is also closed through Wednesday.

“We’re going to have a video conference with all the ADs on Wednesday morning to figure out what we’re going to do,” Young said. “Until we know what the school systems are going to do, we can’t really fix the schedule. So, that’s what our plan is right now … Hopefully we’ll have a better idea by Wednesday morning.”

Below is what Richmond’s athletic schedule would look like for the rest of the week without any more changes:

Wednesday, Sept. 19

5:30 p.m. — Volleyball at Anson (JV begins at 4:30 pm)

7 p.m. — Boys soccer vs. Scotland (JV begins at 5:15 pm)

Thursday, Sept. 20

4 p.m. — Girls tennis at Jack Britt

6 p.m. — Volleyball vs. Purnell Swett (JV begins at 5 p.m.)

6:30 p.m. — JV Football vs. Purnell Swett

7 p.m. — Boys soccer at Lee County (JV begins at 5:15 pm)

Friday, Sept. 21

7:30 p.m. — Football at Purnell Swett

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

