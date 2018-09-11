Richmond shuts down all sporting events set for Wednesday

Contributed by Michelle Morrison Parrish The Richmond girls tennis team had both of its scheduled matches this week, home matches against Scotland and Purnell Swett, postponed due to the threat of Hurricane Florence. Those two conference bouts would’ve been a chance for senior No. 1 player Jayana Nicholson, pictured above, to extend her current four-match winning streak. Contributed by Michelle Morrison Parrish The Richmond girls tennis team had both of its scheduled matches this week, home matches against Scotland and Purnell Swett, postponed due to the threat of Hurricane Florence. Those two conference bouts would’ve been a chance for senior No. 1 player Jayana Nicholson, pictured above, to extend her current four-match winning streak.

ROCKINGHAM — With the Hurricane Florence expected to hit later in the week, the Richmond athletic department’s original plan was to move all of Thursday’s game up a day so that all games would be played by the end of Wednesday.

Now that school will be closed on Thursday and Friday, athletic director Ricky Young has confirmed that all sporting events scheduled for Wednesday have been shut down — although school will resume as normal that day.

Richmond’s girls tennis team (5-3, 4-1 SAC) was hoping for a chance at its fifth straight victory when Purnell Swett came to town on Wednesday, but now has to wait to see if it can keep the streak going. The Lady Raiders also had their match against Scotland — set for Tuesday — postponed due to the weather. Makeup dates for both have yet to be determined.

The boys soccer team (4-4, 2-1 SAC) would’ve been making the trip to Lumberton on Wednesday. There hasn’t been a reschedule date determined for that matchup either. Head coach Chris Larsen and the Raiders had to call off Monday’s home match versus Hoke County — which has been pushed back to Monday, Sept. 24 — due to the weather as well.

Richmond’s volleyball team (7-4, 4-2 SAC), which earned a four-set victory over Seventy-First on Tuesday, had been gearing up for the always-anticipated rivalry game with Scotland on Wednesday. Instead, both teams now have to wait until the reschedule date is set. Richmond will end the regular season at Scotland next month.

The Ninth-Grade Academy football team (1-2) was readying itself for a trip to Cardinal Gibbons on Wednesday.

Tuesday’s news about the middle-of-the-week games being postponed came hours after it was announced that the Richmond cross country teams’ meet in Lumberton had been put on pause. No makeup date has been set.

Reggie Miller, boys head coach, and Shellie Wimpey, girls head coach, hope to see their respective cross country squads race again next Tuesday, Sept. 18, on the Raiders’ home course (Hinson Lake) against Jack Britt, Lumberton and Purnell Swett.

Richmond shuts down all sporting events set for Wednesday

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

