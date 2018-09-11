Athlete of the Week (Sept. 3-8): Greyson Way

ROCKINGHAM — Greyson Way has been named the Daily Journal’s Athlete of the Week for the week of Monday, September 3.

Way is a senior for the Richmond girls tennis team, usually playing at the No. 2 singles spot, who went undefeated in the Lady Raiders’ victories over conference foes Lumberton, 9-0, and Seventy-First, 8-1, last week.

She took care of business against Lumberton’s Anna Russ (8-1) in their singles bout on Tuesday, teamed up with fellow senior Emily Parsons in the doubles that same afternoon to sweep Pirates’ No. 2 duo (8-0), and then capped her week with a blanking of Seventy-First’s Ty’Kariah Reyes-Harper (8-0) in the No. 2 singles.

“I’ve been practicing where to place the ball so they can’t get to it, rather than trying to just hit it hard right at them,” Way said of her main focus in recent weeks. “I’ve just been working hard every day at practice.”

Way and the Lady Raiders have been flawless over the past couple of weeks, as they’re currently riding a four-match winning streak heading into the second round of conference play. The senior has won all eight of her matches — four doubles, four singles — during the streak. She has a 6-2 record in singles and a 5-3 record in doubles so far this season.

“All of us are athletes from other sports, but we’ve improved a lot this season,” Way said of the team. “We all just work really hard to get better every day the best we can.”

Richmond’s next match is scheduled for Wednesday at home against Purnell Swett — weather permitting.

The team’s meeting with rival Scotland, which was set for Tuesday, has been postponed.

“I think we just have to continue to work hard and go into every match with the mindset that we’re able to beat everybody,” Way explained. “But we have to play our best to do it.”