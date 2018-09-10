Paschal sweeps Top ET races in Coalition finale

T.G. Paschal T.G. Paschal

ROCKINGHAM — McLeansville’s T.G. Paschal is familiar with the winners’ circle at Rockingham Dragway, but few victories were more satisfying than the one he earned Sunday in the final race in the 2018 Hoosier Tires Carolina Coalition Series.

A terrific final round against Joe Foley (Mooresville) — in which the margin at the finish line was less than .001 of a second — not only earned Paschal the final big paycheck of the Coalition season, it also helped secure his first championship.

In Footbrake, Kelly Stevens, a Bostic native, leapfrogged over Ernie Humes, of Troutman, and Rickey Greer, of Advance, with a Saturday win and a Sunday runner-up. Trey Sikes, the pharmacist from nearby Hamlet, won Sunday’s competition driving the Chris-Johnson owned Chevy.

Saturday’s Jr Dragster race was won by Conner Caulder (St. Pauls) over Branson Hutchens (Hamptonville) and the Sunday winner was Gavin Whisnant (Dalls) over newly-crowned track champion Nichole Zuccarelli (Goldsboro).

The Jr. Dragster championship has yet to be determined after Michael Hypes (Blacksburg, Va.) and Cam Whisnant (Dallas) finished the series tied at the top.

