Hurricane Florence threat leads to schedule changes

ROCKINGHAM — The threat of Hurricane Florence, a Category 4 storm that is expected to hit the coast either late Thursday or early Friday, has caused the Richmond athletic department to make a few changes to this week’s schedule.

All sporting events that were set for Thursday — which included a football game, a girls tennis match and a volleyball match — have been moved up a day so that all games will be concluded by Wednesday.

The Richmond varsity and junior varsity football teams have a bye this week, so their schedule hasn’t been affected, but the Ninth-Grade Academy squad will have a day less to prepare for its game at Cardinal Gibbons on Wednesday.

Head coach Michael Way and the Lady Raiders tennis team (5-3, 4-1 SAC) will also have to play a day earlier than expected when they host Purnell Swett on Wednesday — which will be their second home bout in as many days.

The Richmond volleyball team (6-4, 3-2 SAC) was preparing for another three-game, three-day stand this week, but will now only travel to Seventy-First on Tuesday and host rival Scotland on Wednesday. Its home match against Lee County, which was originally scheduled for the middle of the week, has been postponed until Wednesday, Sept. 26, at 5 p.m.

Due to Monday’s weather, head coach Chris Larsen and the Richmond boys soccer team (4-4, 2-1 SAC) had to reschedule their first meeting with conference foe Hoke County for Monday, Sept. 24.

Below is the Richmond athletic department’s schedule for the rest of the week:

Tuesday – Sept. 11

Girls Golf at Jack Britt (2 pm)

Girls Tennis vs. Scotland (4 pm)

Cross Country at Lumberton (5 pm)

Volleyball at Seventy-First (JV 5 pm, Varsity 6 pm)

Wednesday – Sept. 12

Girls Tennis vs. Purnell Swett (4 pm)

Boys Soccer at Lumberton (JV 5:15 pm, Varsity 7 pm)

Volleyball vs. Scotland (JV 5 pm, Varsity 6pm)

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

