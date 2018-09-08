Richmond survives back-and-forth, earns 30-19 win at Butler

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond's C.J. Tillman (24) and Divine Nicholson (56) look over to the sideline to get the play late in the fourth quarter of Friday's non-conference game at Butler, which the Raiders won 30-19. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond's C.J. Tillman (24) and Divine Nicholson (56) look over to the sideline to get the play late in the fourth quarter of Friday's non-conference game at Butler, which the Raiders won 30-19.

MATTHEWS — Head coach Bryan Till compared the Richmond football team’s 30-19 win over Butler on Friday to a boxing match. The non-conference battle resembled a back-and-forth heavyweight bout that was simply waiting for one fighter — or team in this instance — to separate itself with a game-changing blow.

The Raiders got exactly what they needed when their defensive unit registered back-to-back sacks in the middle of the third quarter — forcing the Bulldogs to punt. On the second play of the ensuing drive, sophomore quarterback Caleb Hood connected with sophomore wideout Jakolbe Baldwin on a 38-yard touchdown pass with 4:34 left in the third period.

From there on out, Richmond’s defense kept Butler out of the end zone. It forced the Bulldogs to punt the ball on their next couple of possessions and then stood tall on both of their fourth-down attempts late in the fourth quarter.

Friday’s game went back and forth all night, as the Raiders and the Bulldogs traded scores through the first three quarters.

Richmond (3-1) struck first on sophomore kicker Trevor Moss’ 31-yard field goal in the first quarter. Senior wideout Bobby Terry rushed for a score in the second quarter and junior running back Jaheim Covington crossed the goal line twice.

Butler (1-2) got two rushing touchdowns from junior running back Quasean Holmes in the first half and another ground score from another junior running back, Jamal Worthy, early in the third quarter — its last score of the night.

Richmond has a bye next week. It will play at Purnell Swett on Friday, Sept. 21.

NOTE: The full version of this story, along with the scoring summary, will be available for subscribers of the Daily Journal in the print and e-editions on Saturday, September 8, 2018.

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal

Richmond’s C.J. Tillman (24) and Divine Nicholson (56) look over to the sideline to get the play late in the fourth quarter of Friday’s non-conference game at Butler, which the Raiders won 30-19. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_tillman_ne201897222544962-2.jpg Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal

Richmond’s C.J. Tillman (24) and Divine Nicholson (56) look over to the sideline to get the play late in the fourth quarter of Friday’s non-conference game at Butler, which the Raiders won 30-19.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.