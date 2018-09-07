Roundup: Richmond girls tennis eases past 71st

Contributed by Michelle Morrison Parrish Richmond's Greyson Way returns the ball during her No. 2 singles match against Seventy-First's Ty’Kariah Reyes-Harper, which Way won 8-0. Contributed by Michelle Morrison Parrish Richmond's Greyson Way returns the ball during her No. 2 singles match against Seventy-First's Ty’Kariah Reyes-Harper, which Way won 8-0.

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond girls tennis team grabbed its easiest win of the season Thursday afternoon, an 8-1 home victory over Seventy-First, seeing that six of the nine scheduled bouts were forfeited by the visiting Falcons.

Seniors Jayana Nicholson and Greyson Way were the only two Lady Raiders to see action in singles play. Nicholson took down Alliyah Smith in the No. 1 game (8-0) and Way shut out Ty’Kariah Reyes-Harper at the No. 2 spot (8-0).

Despite not being able pitch another shutout as a team, the Lady Raiders did collect their fourth consecutive victory with Thursday’s win. They’ve also went the last three contests without losing a singles match.

Richmond (5-3, 4-1 SAC) will now prepare for its home match against rival Scotland next Tuesday, Sept. 11.

Volleyball sweeps Lumberton

LUMBERTON — Head coach Ashleigh Larsen made a small personnel change in the lineup Thursday evening and the Richmond volleyball team got back into the win column with a three-set victory (25-23, 25-20, 25-23) at Lumberton.

The Lady Raiders finished with a season-high 65 digs thanks to an overwhelming defensive effort in the first (28 digs, 2 blocks) and third sets (25 digs, 2 blocks), but the Pirates didn’t go down without a fight.

Richmond (6-4, 3-2 SAC) travels to Seventy-First next Tuesday, Sept. 11.

Boys soccer can’t capitalize on road

FAYETTEVILLE — The Richmond boys soccer team was involved in another “tight, physical game” at Pine Forest on Thursday, similar to its win over Jack Britt just the day before, but it couldn’t find the back of the net this time around.

And the Trojans escaped with a 1-0 victory over the Raiders at home.

“We just couldn’t get anything close enough to blast it by (the goalie) or finesse it in the corner,” head coach Chris Larsen said. “We did have a key opportunity late in the second half but we weren’t able to put it in the back of the net.”

Richmond (4-4) will host Hoke County on Monday, Sept. 10, at 7 p.m.

JV football holds on, improves to 3-0

ROCKINGHAM — Unlike its first two games of the season, the Richmond junior varsity football team was forced to “play all four quarters” in Thursday night’s 19-6 victory over non-conference opponent Butler.

A late rushing touchdown from the Bulldogs cut Richmond’s lead to just a score, but head coach Patrick Hope watched as him team stayed poised and answered with a ground score of its own, courtesy of sophomore running back Jaron Coleman, on the ensuing offensive possession — sealing the program’s 23rd consecutive win.

The JV Raiders (3-0) have a bye next Thursday. Their next game will be at home against Purnell Swett on Thursday, Sept. 20.

NOTE: The full version of this story, along with the scoring summary, will be available for subscribers of the Daily Journal in the print and e-editions on Friday, September 7, 2018.

