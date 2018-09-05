Lady Raiders struggle to ‘stay aggressive’ in loss at Lee County

SANFORD — The Richmond volleyball team struggled to “stay agressive from start to finish” on the road Wednesday evening and ended up falling in four sets (22-25, 25-22, 22-25, 17-25) at non-conference foe Lee County.

Head coach Ashleigh Larsen said it was “simple and mental mistakes” that cost the Lady Raiders a chance at their sixth win of the season, despite some big numbers from juniors Carley Lambeth, setter, and Layne Maultsby, libero.

Lambeth racked up double-digit assists in the both the second and fourth games on her way to a season-high 42 helpers in the team’s third loss in its last four matches. She also tallied seven digs, three kills, and an ace.

Maultsby did most of her work on defense, collecting a game-best 28 digs — also a season high — to help Richmond contain some of the big hits coming from the Yellow Jackets’ offense. The junior libero tacked on an ace and a kill.

Richmond (5-4) hopes to right the ship when it visits Lumberton on Thursday.

