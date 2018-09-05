Richmond XC girls place 1st, boys finish 2nd in season opener

PEMBROKE — Ariel Brown, Gracelyn Weatherford and Abby Calhoun finished in the top five of Tuesday’s season-opening race and helped the Richmond girls cross country team take first place in a four-team conference meet at Purnell Swett.

Brown came in second place with a time of 25:31 to lead the way for the Lady Raiders, Weatherford crossed the finish line at 27:35 to finish fourth, and Calhoun rounded out the girls’ overall top five at 27:56.

The Richmond boys cross country team also competed on Tuesday afternoon and ended up placing second.

Joey Nicholson and Gerardo Godinez were the only two boys to finish in the top 10, Nicholson placing fourth with a time of 20:03 and Godinez coming in ninth at 20:54.

Both teams will be at Lumberton next Tuesday, Sept. 11, to take on the Pirates, Pinecrest and Seventy-First in another conference meet — which will begin at 5 p.m.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal's sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

