Raiders celebrate Larsen’s birthday with 3-0 win over Jack Britt

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond boys soccer team only needed a few goals in the first half, and a continued solid effort on defense in the second, to earn a 3-0 win over Jack Britt on Wednesday — which was head coach Chris Larsen’s 29th birthday.

“It’s a good feeling. I’m glad we were celebrating, not for my birthday but the win,” Larsen said. “That was a big win for us because it’ll help us establish our place in the conference.

Senior Alexis Gonzalez scored twice in the home victory, giving the Raiders a 1-0 lead with his putback inside the 16th minute and then popping one up and into the back of the net — the third and final goal of the night — with 5:20 to go in the opening half.

The hustle of senior midfielder Evan Hudson put Richmond ahead by two scores in the 25th minute. Hudson, a Jack Britt defender and the Buccaneers’ goalkeeper all made a play for the ball near the top of the box, but it was the Raider senior who was able to get up the fastest and poke the ball into the empty net.

Richmond (4-3, 2-1 SAC) will look for its third straight win at Pine Forest on Thursday.

