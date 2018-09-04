Roundup: Lady Raiders volleyball snaps 2-game skid

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond's Layne Maultsby (7) sets up one of her two serves during Tuesday's match against Hoke County, which the Lady Raiders won in three sets. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond's Layne Maultsby (7) sets up one of her two serves during Tuesday's match against Hoke County, which the Lady Raiders won in three sets.

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond volleyball team snapped a two-game skid with a dominant win in three sets (25-9, 25-7, 25-9) over conference foe Hoke County on Tuesday.

Junior libero Layne Maultsby helped the Lady Raiders get off to a good start by tallying five of her team-high six aces in the first set, junior setter Carley Lambeth racked up 10 assists in the second, and sophomore outside hitter Taylor Chappell — a reserve — picked up two aces and a dig in the third.

Sophomore Georgia Grace Anderson finished the night with nine kills, two blocks and an ace, Maultsby registered eight digs to go along with her six aces, and Lambeth had 23 assists, two aces and two digs.

The Lady Raiders (5-3, 2-2 SAC) make the trip to Lee County for a non-conference bout on Wednesday and then wraps their week with another away game at conference foe Lumberton on Thursday.

Girls tennis blanks Lumberton

LUMBERTON — The Richmond girls tennis team blanked conference foe Lumberton, 9-0, on Tuesday afternoon in order to win its third consecutive match. It was the second time in as many matches Richmond swept its opponent.

Two of the Lady Raiders’ three senior duos had a perfect outing in the doubles. Greyson Way and Emily Parsons held Lumberton’s Ellen Kinlaw and Brittany Collins without a point in the No. 2 match (8-0), and Taylor Parrish and Morgan Hooks did the same to Paige Leggett and Hannah McCormick — of the home team — at the No. 3 spot (8-0).

Jayana Nicholson and Chloe Wiggins, both seniors, only gave up a couple of points to Pirate seniors Morgan Miller and Anna Russ in their No. 1 doubles victory (8-2). Nicholson defeated Miller in the No. 1 singles (8-3) and Wiggins took down Collins in the No. 4 singles bout. Way handled Russ in the No. 2 singles (8-1).

Richmond (4-3, 3-1 SAC) will be looking to win their fourth straigth at Seventy-First on Thursday.

Girls golf places 3rd in opener

RAEFORD — Keith Parsons was impressed with what he saw from the Richmond girls golf team in its season-opening match, his debut as head coach, at the Bayonet Golf Course at Puppy Creek on Tuesday.

A couple of upperclassmen “played very well” and showed “great leadership”, a few first-year players “hung in all day,” and the Lady Raiders posted a score of 200 to finish third in a match that was cut to just nine holes due to the heat.

Junior Hailey Miller shot a team-best 40 to lead the charge while senior Natalie Davis shot a 44 to keep close. Freshmen Kenleigh Frye (57), Taylor Young (59) and Kirsten McDonald (68) filled in spots three, four and five.

Richmond’s next match, hosted by Jack Britt, will be at Gates Four in Fayetteville next Tuesday, Sept. 11.

