All 6 fall programs to see action during short week

.ROCKINGHAM — Labor Day has given all six Richmond fall athletic programs a day of rest to start the week, but there will be plenty of action over the next four days to make up for the holiday.

The cross country teams will run in their first meet of the season at Purnell Swett on Tuesday against the host Rams, rival Scotland and second-year conference member Seventy-First. Both Reggie Miller, boys head coach, and Shellie Wimpey, girls head coach, said their nearly all of their respective runners have cut down on their times over the last month.

“We’ve already seen so many improvements, but I think race day will be even better because they’ll really start competing once they see other people in front of them,” said Wimpey, who’s coaching cross country for the first time.

Also competing for the first time on Tuesday will be the Lady Raiders golf team, which will travel to the Bayonet Golf Course at Puppy Creek in Raeford for a season-opening match hosted by Hoke County. It’ll be head coach Keith Parsons’ debut with the program, and he’s simply looking to “compete the best we can and get better.”

“We’ve got a really good roster, the girls are really into it and having fun, so I’m ready to go,” Parsons said.

Richmond’s girls tennis team (3-3, 2-1 SAC) is scheduled to visit Lumberton and Seventy-First on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively, for a chance to win its third and fourth consecutive matches. It defeated conference opponents Jack Britt and Hoke County at home last week.

Ashleigh Larsen and the girls volleyball team (4-3, 1-2 SAC) have the busiest four-day week of all the programs, as they’re set to host Hoke County on Tuesday, go to Lee County on Wednesday, and then play at Lumberton on Thursday. They’ll be looking to turn things around after back-to-back losses (at Pinecrest, vs. Jack Britt) last week

The Raiders’ boys soccer team (3-3, 1-1 SAC) won’t play until Wednesday when Jack Britt comes to town. On Thursday, head coach Chris Larsen will lead his squad into Fayetteville for a non-conference game against Pine Forest.

To end the short week, the Richmond football team (2-1) will make the near hour-and-a-half trip to Butler — its last non-conference game of the regular season — in hopes of ending a three-year losing streak to the Bulldogs.

“I think the whole non-conference (schedule) is huge leading into conference,” head football coach Bryan Till said during the preseason, “but if you really want to win a state title you have to know you can beat state-title caliber teams.”

Volleyball looking to bounce back, 2 programs to open season Tuesday

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

