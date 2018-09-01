Covington, Hood help Richmond come alive in win over Pine Forest

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond's Jaheim Covington (33) breaks free for a 45-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter of Friday night's 28-0 win over non-conference opponent Pine Forest. The junior running back ran the ball 14 times for 136 yards and two touchdowns to help the Raiders improve to 2-1 on the season. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond's Jaheim Covington (33) breaks free for a 45-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter of Friday night's 28-0 win over non-conference opponent Pine Forest. The junior running back ran the ball 14 times for 136 yards and two touchdowns to help the Raiders improve to 2-1 on the season.

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond football team finally began to impose its will — in the last 15 minutes of play — after an unusually quiet start to both halves of Friday night’s home game against Pine Forest.

What was a slim one-score margin, in favor of the Raiders, heading into the waning moments of the third quarter quickly blossomed into a comfortable lead by the time the visiting Trojans were able to set up their defense.

Richmond scored on three straight possessions in order to go ahead by four touchdowns, kept the Pine Forest offense out of the end zone, and escaped week No. 3 with a 28-0 victory.

Junior running back Jaheim Covington scored the first touchdown of the night, a 14-yard scamper up the middle in the opening stanza, and the last, a 45-yard race to the goal line with 7:18 left in the game, to lead the way. He finished the night with 136 yards — and the two scores — on 14 carries.

Sophomore quarterback Caleb Hood was responsible for the other two trips to the end zone, both being rushing touchdowns. He would cap an 11-play effort with a two-yard push in the third and then juked his way to a 17-yard score in the fourth.

The Raiders’ defensive unit tallied 11 tackles for loss, eight sacks and only allowed 96 yards of total offense on the night.

Richmond (2-1) will wrap up non-conference play at Butler next Friday, Sept. 7.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

