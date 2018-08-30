Roundup: Hawks saves the day in win over Lee County

Daily Journal file photo Richmond's Luke Hawks (3) scored two goals in less than a minute to lift the Raiders to a 2-1 win over Lee County on Thursday. Daily Journal file photo Richmond's Luke Hawks (3) scored two goals in less than a minute to lift the Raiders to a 2-1 win over Lee County on Thursday.

ROCKINGHAM — Luke Hawks took matters into his own hands in the second half of Thursday night’s matchup.

After racing down the left sideline, Hawks, a junior, was able to steal the ball — while sliding — near the top of the box, quickly jump back to his feet and send the ball flying past the Yellow Jackets’ goalkeeper, tying the match in the 54th minute.

Less than a minute later, the junior outhustled Lee County once again and put another in the back of the net.

And the Richmond boys soccer team would hold on for the 2-1 victory.

Richmond (3-3) now turns its attention back to conference play, as it’ll host Jack Britt next Wednesday, Sept. 5.

Richmond volleyball swept by Jack Britt

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond volleyball team was looking to get back in the win column on Thursday, but struggled to find a groove on its home court and ended up dropping a 3-0 decision to Jack Britt.

Savannah Lampley, senior outside hitter, tallied a team-high 12 kills in the loss, while Carley Lambeth, junior setter, finished 23 assists and three aces. Junior outside hitter Allexis Swiney recorded the team’s only block of the night.

Richmond (4-3, 1-2 SAC) looks to end its two-game skid when Hoke County comes to town next Tuesday, Sept. 4.

Lady Raiders roll through Hoke County

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond girls tennis team made quick work of Hoke County in a 9-0 home win on Thursday.

Senior Taylor Parrish was flawless in the Lady Raiders’ second consecutive victory, as she didn’t allow Buck senior Zaidee Burrow to score a point in the No. 5 singles (8-0) and then put forth the same stingy effort alongside Morgan Hooks, senior, against Hoke juniors Shelby Reynolds and Karissa Locklear in the No. 3 doubles (8-0).

The Lady Raiders (3-3, 2-1 SAC) aare scheduled to to visit Lumberton next Tuesday, Sept. 4.

JV football leans on ground attack at Pine Forest

FAYETTEVILLE — Another 40-point effort led to another win for the Richmond junior varsity football team.

Both Jaron Coleman and Ke’Sean Ingram scored two rushing touchdowns, Jahmeek Harden and Tremel Jones each carried the ball into the end zone once, Jarod Morrison caught a touchdown pass in fourth quarter, and the JV Raiders grabbed a 49-26 victory at Pine Forest on Thursday.

The Raiders (2-0) hope to stay undefeated when they host Butler next Thursday, Sept. 6.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

