Richmond volleyball comes up short in ‘a battle between two great teams’ at Pinecrest

SOUTHERN PINES — Head coach Ashleigh Larsen described Tuesday night’s volleyball match between her Lady Raiders and the Pinecrest Patriots, which went all the way down to the wire, as “a battle between two great teams.”

Four of the five sets were decided by three points or less and there were a combined 17 ties and 12 lead changes in the first three frames of action, proving that neither team was willing to go down without a fight.

When it was all said and done, however, Pinecrest was the squad that came away with the victory (25-22, 22-25, 25-23, 15-25, 14-16) — snapping Richmond’s 26-game winning streak in regular-season conference play.

The Lady Raiders won the first and the third sets, getting a couple of much-needed aces from junior Jadyn Johnson and sophomore Georgia Grace Anderson, and a timely kill from senior Savannah Lampley, to help close out the opening game.

Pinecrest (3-4, 2-0 SAC) survived set No. 2 thanks to kills from senior outside hitter Camille Honeycutt and took advantage of “a lot of missed serves” from the Richmond side in its fourth-set win.

The fifth set was the most intense of them all, as the Patriots were forced to win by two points after the Lady Raiders fought back and tied the game up at 14-all.

Richmond (4-2, 1-1 SAC) is set to host Jack Britt (4-6, 2-0 SAC) in another conference match on Thursday at 6 p.m.

