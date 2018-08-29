Lady Raiders earn 7-1 win over Jack Britt

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond's Jayana Nicholson defeated Jack Britt's Natasha Benson in three sets (6-2, 6-7, 10-6) in the No. 1 singles Tuesday, helping the Lady Raiders grab a 7-1 win on their home courts. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond's Jayana Nicholson defeated Jack Britt's Natasha Benson in three sets (6-2, 6-7, 10-6) in the No. 1 singles Tuesday, helping the Lady Raiders grab a 7-1 win on their home courts.

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond girls tennis team picked up its second win of the season Tuesday afternoon.

Jayana Nicholson took care of business in her return to the No. 1 singles, Taylor Parrish escaped a hard-fought battle at the No. 5 spot, and the Lady Raiders grabbed a 7-1 victory over conference foe Jack Britt on their home courts.

Nicholson, a senior who played the last two matches at No. 2 , went three sets with Buccaneers’ top player Natasha Benson (6-2, 6-7, 10-6). Parrish, senior, also needed all three to defeat Jack Britt’s Camrionna Corbett (6-2, 4-6, 10-8).

Greyson Way, Emily Parsons, and Chloe Wiggins, all seniors, downed their respective opponents in just two sets.

Richmond and Jack Britt didn’t play the No. 1 doubles, but did compete in the other two. Way and Parsons would add another win to their column with a 8-1 victory in the No. 2 doubles. Emily Buie, junior, would avenge her singles loss to Tatyana Sluss by teaming up with Parrish and taking down Sluss and Victoria Atakuzi, 8-3, in the No. 3 doubles.

The Lady Raiders will be back home on Thursday to face off against Hoke County.

NOTE: The full version of this story will be available for subscribers of the Daily Journal in the print and e-editions on Wednesday, August 29, 2018.

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal

Richmond’s Jayana Nicholson defeated Jack Britt’s Natasha Benson in three sets (6-2, 6-7, 10-6) in the No. 1 singles Tuesday, helping the Lady Raiders grab a 7-1 win on their home courts. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_tenb-2.jpg Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal

Richmond’s Jayana Nicholson defeated Jack Britt’s Natasha Benson in three sets (6-2, 6-7, 10-6) in the No. 1 singles Tuesday, helping the Lady Raiders grab a 7-1 win on their home courts.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.