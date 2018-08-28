Athlete of the Week (Aug. 20-25): Bobby Terry

Bobby Terry has been named the Daily Journal’s Athlete of the Week for the week of Monday, August 20.

Terry is a senior wide receiver for the Richmond football team who finished with a game-high 122 receiving yards — on only three catches — and scored two touchdowns in the team’s 49-28 loss at Wake Forest last Friday.

His first reception was a 66-yarder that he took to the house thanks to a miscommunication in the Cougars’ secondary, which gave the Raiders a 7-0 lead with only 70 seconds gone off the clock. Terry caught a screen pass on the next offensive possession, kept his knee from touching the drive amidst the bodies, and went 35 yards to the end zone for another score.

Sophomore quarterback Caleb Hood found Terry in the middle of the field for a 21-yard gain in the third quarter.

“I wanted to end their (winning) streak. I really did,” Terry said with a laugh.

Friday night’s showdown with Wake Forest, the two-time reigning state champion, was Terry’s season debut, seeing that he missed Richmond’s season opener against Reagan with a pulled groin — a frustrating start to his senior year.

As a sophomore in 2016, Terry was the team’s leading receiver (29 receptions, 432 yards, 7 TDs) and was named all-conference. As a junior, however, he battled with injuries and only saw action five games (6 receptions, 83 yards).

So being able to finally get back on the field and produce at a high level was everything Terry had hoped for.

“I was so happy,” he said. “Looking up into the crowd and everything like that, it just felt good.”

Terry says that he’s healthy and ready to put up even more numbers when the Raiders host Pine Forest on Friday.

“(I’m just going to) work hard in practice and in everything I do,” he said. “I’m about to go off.”

Below are Terry’s answers to three questions presented by the Daily Journal:

Q: Who’s your biggest influence? Why?

A: My mom is my biggest influence because she motivates me in everything I do. She’s behind me 100 percent.

Q: What would be your first purchase if you won the lottery?

A: If I won the lottery, I’d get my mom a new house.

Q: Who’s your favorite athlete and/or team? Why?

A: My favorite athlete is (Dallas Cowboys wide receiver) Tavon Austin because he’s quick. He’s got some moves.