6 players score in Richmond boys soccer’s SAC-opening win

PEMBROKE — Both Carlos Alcocer and Steven Morales scored twice, four other players netted one goal each, and the Richmond boys soccer team rolled to a 8-0 win at Purnell Swett on Monday.

Alcocer, senior striker, started things off with a score in the third minute — his first goal of the season — on an assist from fellow senior Evyn Brower, midfielder, and then knocked in his second of the night, and season, nearly 10 minutes later.

Morales put the first of his two scores in the back of the net in the 26th minute, thanks to an assist from junior Justyn Leviner. Right before halftime, Brower sent one flying past the Purnell Swett goalie to give the Raiders a 4-0 lead.

Junior Cole Deane and senior Evan Hudson scored their first goals of the season in the last 40 minutes of play. Deane netted the team’s fifth goal less than five minutes into the second half and Hudson wrapped things up with a shot that bounced off the right post before going in the last two minutes of the game.

Luke Hawks, junior, put Richmond up by six with his shot in the 53th minute and Morales extended the lead to seven with his second goal in the 59th minute.

Richmond (2-2, 1-0 SAC) travels to Pinecres on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

