Richmond football moves up 3 spots in CP rankings despite loss

ROCKINGHAM — Despite the three-touchdown loss at Wake Forest in Week 2, the Richmond football team moved up three spots in the CarolinaPreps.com 4A Power Rankings.

Richmond went into Friday’s showdown as the eighth-best team in the state according to the list, held its own against the No. 1-ranked Cougars, and came out on the other side firmly standing in the No. 5 spot.

Chris Hughes, editor and founder of CarolinaPreps.com, wrote in his column that the Raiders’ effort in the loss “may best be remembered as a coming out party, or a resurgence of sorts,” seeing that they forced the two-time reigning state champions into a shootout by scoring 28 points — the most Wake Forest’s defense has allowed since the 2015 state playoffs.

“Had it been nearly any other team in North Carolina of lesser stature and ability and Wake Forest would have won that game 77-0,” Hughes wrote. “The Raiders didn’t allow themselves to hang their head. They stood toe-to-toe with the Cougars and came close to answering every deathblow or knockout punch that Wake Forest delivered.”

Richmond (1-1) jumped ahead of Myers Park (2-0), East Forsyth (2-0) and Garner (1-1) in the rankings.

Myers Park and East Forsyth each slid back a spot and now sit at No. 6 and No. 7, respectively, although both squads won their second-week games. Myers Park cruised to a 50-7 win over Ardrey Kell and East Forsyth earned a 35-14 victory over Mount Tabor, which is a member of the 3A classification.

Garner was No. 7 in last week’s standings but fell completely out of the Top 15 following its 43-6 loss to Cleveland.

Wake Forest (2-0) stayed at the top of the rankings, Mallard Creek (1-0) remains No. 2 on the list, Hough (2-0) moved to the third spot, and Butler (1-1) dropped to No. 4 following its the eight-point loss to the second-placed Mavericks.

For the full list of the CarolinaPreps.com 4A Power Rankings, click here.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

