Thomas, Spencer, Crawford win Top ET titles at Yuengling Carolina Powerfest 6

Thomas Thomas Spencer Spencer Crawford Crawford

ROCKINGHAM — Timothy Thomas (Fairmont), Michael Spencer (Raeford) and Kevin Crawford (Jefferson, S.C.) were the big money winners, Makala Stevens (Lexington, S.C.) made it to the final round in all three Jr. Dragster races, and Steve Alford (Angier) got the ironman award during the Yuengling Carolina Powerfest 6, which was completed on Sunday, at Rockingham Dragway.

Thomas, Spencer and Crawford took home $5,000 shares of the posted purse as the Top ET winners on Sunday, Saturday and Friday, respectively.

Alford drove his venerable 1971 Pinto to a Footbrake victory over the 1978 Chevy Malibu of Jim Woods (Laurens, S.C.) on Saturday, was runner-up to Chris “Hot Rod” Gibson (Lexington) on Friday and reached the round of six on Sunday before fouling out to eventual winner Ricky Bullock (Sanford).

Bullock’s Sunday Footbrake victory came at the expense of Graham’s Jason McCandless who was guilty of a breakout foul by .004 of a second. After final-round disappointments on both Friday and Saturday, Stevens turned back Conner Caulder (St. Pauls) to get the win on Sunday.

NOTE: The full version of this story will be available for subscribers of the Daily Journal in the print and e-editions on Tuesday, August 28, 2018.

Thomas https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_Tim-Thomas-Sunday-TOP-ET-WInner.jpg Thomas Spencer https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_Michael-Spencer-Saturday-TOP-ET-Winner.jpg Spencer Crawford https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_Kevin-Crawford-Friday-TOP-ET-Winner.jpg Crawford