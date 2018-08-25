Raiders falter down the stretch at Wake Forest

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond's Caleb Hood (5) and Jaheim Covington (33) look to the sideline for the play call during Friday night's game at Wake Forest. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond's Caleb Hood (5) and Jaheim Covington (33) look to the sideline for the play call during Friday night's game at Wake Forest.

WAKE FOREST — Although it ended up on the losing side of Friday night’s showdown, the Richmond football team was able to force Wake Forest — which hasn’t given up more than three touchdowns in a single game in almost five years — into a rare shootout.

The Raiders scored on their first two drives (two touchdown passes from sophomore quarterback Caleb Hood to senior wideout Bobby Terry), the Cougars were able to score at the same rate (junior running back Marquel Haywood pushed his way past the goal line twice), and the non-conference battle was tied 14-all at the end of the first quarter.

Wake Forest (2-0), however, was able to find the end zone five more times over the next three quarters, opposed to only two more scores from Richmond, and walked off their home field with a 49-28 non-conference victory.

The highly-anticipated matchup between two of the top programs in the state had the makings of a barn burner.

The Raiders only trailed by a touchdown, 38-25, after a trick play early in the fourth quarter — junior RB Jaheim Covington faked the run and threw the ball to a wide-open Jakolbe Baldwin, sophomore WR, on fourth down — but the Cougars answered with a 66-yard TD pass from Seth Hillman to Traevon Kenion to swing the momentum back in their favor.

DeMarcus Jones, a senior back, put Wake Forest ahead by three scores with 2:59 left on the clock.

Richmond (1-1) looks to get back in the win column when it hosts Pine Forest next Friday, Aug. 31.

