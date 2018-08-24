JV Raiders use ‘really good’ offensive performance to cruise in season opener

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal The Richmond junior varsity football team defeated Wake Forest 42-13 to kick off the 2018 season. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal The Richmond junior varsity football team defeated Wake Forest 42-13 to kick off the 2018 season.

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond junior varsity football team started its season with a bang Thursday night.

Freshman quarterback Kellan Hood and sophomore running back Jaron Coleman spearheaded a “really good” offensive performance, the defense played as stingy as possible against the rarely-seen Wing-T formation, and the JV Raiders cruised to a 42-13 victory over non-conference foe Wake Forest.

Coleman scored twice on the night, getting things started with run to the left side on the opening drive and then putting the home team ahead 35-0 right before the half after reeling in a pitch from Hood — who tossed two passes into the end zone and broke free for a 46-yard touchdown run to put the Raiders up by four scores in the first half.

The Raiders will put their 21-game winning streak on the line when they travel to Pine Forest next Thursday, Aug. 30, for another non-conference battle. Hope, who’s in his second year as head coach, says that his team’s eye is set on going undefeated and winning the conference title for the third season in a row.

NOTE: The full version of this story will be available for subscribers of the Daily Journal in the print and e-editions on Friday, August 24, 2018.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

