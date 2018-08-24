Larsen, Raiders grab 1st win with 4-1 victory over Forest Hills

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond's Luke Hawks (3) races Forest Hills' Jiovanni Hasty (5) to the ball during Thursday's match. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond's Luke Hawks (3) races Forest Hills' Jiovanni Hasty (5) to the ball during Thursday's match.

ROCKINGHAM — Things finally came together for the Richmond boys soccer team in Thursday’s 4-1 victory over non-conference opponent Forest Hills, the first win of head coach Chris Larsen’s varsity career.

The Raiders all but sealed the deal in the opening half by scoring three goals and playing solid defense, holding the visiting Yellow Jackets scoreless in the first 40 minutes of play.

Junior Chandler Sinclair netted the first goal of the night on what Larsen called “more of a toe poke than a shot,” after he received a touch and was able to beat the defender on his hip — as well as the opposing goalkeeper — in the 15th minute.

Evyn Brower, senior midfielder, and Lee Hayden, junior defender, scored the Raiders’ second and third goals, respectively, and the Raiders (1-2) went into the half with a 3-0 lead. With 15:46 left in the game, junior Luke Hawks put the home team’s fourth point on the scoreboard.

The Raiders will head to Purnell Swett on Monday, Aug. 27, for the first of a two-game road stand. They will travel to Pinecrest next Wednesday, Aug. 29, and then return home for a match against Lee County next Thursday, Aug. 30.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

