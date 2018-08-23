Richmond girls tennis swept by Pinecrest

Daily Journal Richmond's Chloe Wiggins lost the No. 5 singles to Pinecrest's Anna Grace Black (3-6, 6-7). Daily Journal Richmond's Chloe Wiggins lost the No. 5 singles to Pinecrest's Anna Grace Black (3-6, 6-7).

SOUTHERN PINES — Two days after it grabbed a dominant victory at Purnell Swett, the Richmond girls tennis team ran into the reigning conference champions on the road and was unable to pick up a win.

Chloe Wiggins, senior, was the only singles player to record a point in both sets and Jayana Nicholson and Greyson Way, both seniors, fought hard in their doubles match, but the Lady Raiders were eventually swept 9-0 at Pinecrest.

Wiggins played at the No. 5 singles spot against Patriot junior Anna Grace Black and suffered her first loss of the season (3-6, 6-7). Nicholson and Greyson, who made the NCHSAA Regionals last season as a duo, teamed up at the No. 1 doubles for only the second time this season. They would drop an 8-4 decision to Pinecrest juniors Maddie Arrington and Isabella King.

In their respective singles matches, Greyson lost to Caroline Landry (0-6, 2-6) as the No. 1 player and Nicholson was defeated by Arrington (6-7, 0-6) at No. 2 — the spot she dominated in Tuesday’s conference opener.

Richmond (1-3, 1-1 SAC) will have almost a whole week off before hosting Hoke County next Thursday, Aug. 30.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

