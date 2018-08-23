Richmond volleyball wins 26th straight conference match at Purnell Swett

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal The Richmond volleyball team opened conference play with a three-set victory at Purnell Swett on Thursday, which was its 26th straight regular-season conference win dating back to the tail end of the 2015 season. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal The Richmond volleyball team opened conference play with a three-set victory at Purnell Swett on Thursday, which was its 26th straight regular-season conference win dating back to the tail end of the 2015 season.

PEMBROKE — The Richmond volleyball team kept its streak alive with a convincing three-set victory (27-25, 25-5,25-21) at Purnell Swett in the teams’ conference opener on Thursday.

With the sweep, the Lady Raiders have now won 26 consecutive regular-season conference matches dating back to final game of the 2015 season — which was against rival Scotland. Since then, they’ve grabbed back-to-back, undefeated regular-season conference titles and added a conference tournament championship to their resume.

It was an all-around effort that helped Richmond (4-1, 1-0 SAC) take the first set, as five players tallied three digs each on defense and four who recorded at least two kills as far as the offense went.

In the dominant second game, the Lady Raiders recorded seven of their 13 aces thanks to sophomore Georgia Grace Anderson (3), and juniors Jadyn Johnson (2) and Layne Maultsby (2).

Richmond will be looking to grab conference win No. 27 when they visit Pinecrest on Tuesday, Aug. 28.

NOTE: The full version of this story will be available for subscribers of the Daily Journal in the print and e-editions on Friday, August 24, 2018.

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal

The Richmond volleyball team opened conference play with a three-set victory at Purnell Swett on Thursday, which was its 26th straight regular-season conference win dating back to the tail end of the 2015 season. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_volley-5.jpg Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal

The Richmond volleyball team opened conference play with a three-set victory at Purnell Swett on Thursday, which was its 26th straight regular-season conference win dating back to the tail end of the 2015 season.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.