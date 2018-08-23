Lady Raiders survive Uwharrie Charter once again

ASHEBORO — Once again, the Richmond volleyball team survived a hard-fought, five-set battle with Uwharrie Charter Academy.

Juniors Carley Lambeth and Jadyn Johnson racked up 35 assists and 31 digs, respectively, and senior Savannah Lampley finished the night with 19 kills in order to lead the Lady Raiders to a 3-2 road win (21-25, 28-26, 25-21, 14-25, 15-12) on Wednesday. Lampley, who also registered 14 digs on the night, was responsible for the game-winning kill in the fifth set.

It was a career night for Johnson, who tacked on a second-best 15 kills and a block to go along with her stellar defensive effort in the non-conference battle. Junior libero Layne Maultsby had 23 digs in the win and Lambeth finished with nine.

Sophomore Georgia Grace Anderson and senior Savannah Chappell each tallied two blocks. Anderson would add six kills and three digs to her stat line, while Chappell earned three of the team’s 48 kills.

The Lady Raiders (3-1) will open conference play with a match at Purnell Swett on Thursday.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor