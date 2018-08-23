Richmond boys soccer drops a close to Porter Ridge

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Senior goalkeeper Jackson Haley (2) calls to senior striker Carlos Alcocer (7) during the final minutes of Wednesday night's non-conference match against Porter Ridge. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Senior goalkeeper Jackson Haley (2) calls to senior striker Carlos Alcocer (7) during the final minutes of Wednesday night's non-conference match against Porter Ridge.

ROCKINGHAM — It looked as if the Richmond boys soccer team and Porter Ridge were headed for a tie on Wednesday, but a late inside-the-box foul helped the visiting Pirates grab the upperhand in the non-conference battle.

Porter Ridge’s Erick Sanchez, senior midfielder, was awarded a penalty kick in the 66th minute after Raider senior goalkeeper Jackson Haley made contact with him on the shot. Sanchez would take advantage of the one-on-one opporutnity by easing the ball into the left side of the net for the game’s first and only goal of the night.

And Porter Ridge (3-1) would hold on for the 1-0 victory over Richmond (0-2).

Both teams had multiple shots either sail over the top of the goal or hit the goalpost throughout Wednesday’s game. When the Pirates’ shot attempts weren’t missing the mark, though, it was Haley who was coming up with big saves for the Raiders.

“I’ve never seen Jackson play like that my whole life,” Larsen said with a smile. “The guys support that because they know he’slaying it all out back there. I couldn’t ask for more out of him — in fact, all of them.”

Richmond will be looking to grab its first win of the season when it welcomes Forest Hills to town on Thursday.

