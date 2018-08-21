Raider Youth expecting conference jamboree to be ‘a great experience’

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal The Raider Youth 6u football team’s offensive unit huddles up to go over the play call during a practice at the Richmond Senior High School practice fields, which will be the location of this Saturday's All-American Conference Jamboree. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal The Raider Youth 6u football team’s offensive unit huddles up to go over the play call during a practice at the Richmond Senior High School practice fields, which will be the location of this Saturday's All-American Conference Jamboree.

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond High School football team may not be playing at home on Friday, but its AAU feeder program is expecting a big crowd to show up on campus for what should be “a great experience” this weekend.

On Saturday, Aug. 25, the Raider Youth Football Program will be hosting the All-American Conference Jamboree on the school’s practice fields. Errol Hood, president of Raider Youth, says he’s preparing for 35 other teams — across 15 organizations — and a surplus of 2,000 people to be in attendance during the peak of the one-day event.

All five age groups (6u, 8u, 10u, 12u, 14u) will play three games each that will last 30 minutes.

The first set of games will begin at 9:30 a.m.

It’ll be the second year in a row that Raider Youth hosts its conference’s jamboree, but this is the program’s inaugural season as a member of the All-American Conference, which is based out of Southern Pines and features almost all of the feeder programs associated with the high schools that compete in the 4A Sandhills Athletic Conference.

For the jamboree's full schedule, click here.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

