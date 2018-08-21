Lady Raiders grab 1st win at Purnell Swett

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal The Richmond girls tennis team grabbed its first win of the season at Purnell Swett on Tuesday, sweeping the singles and winning two of the three doubles in order to bring home an 8-1 victory. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal The Richmond girls tennis team grabbed its first win of the season at Purnell Swett on Tuesday, sweeping the singles and winning two of the three doubles in order to bring home an 8-1 victory.

PEMBROKE — It was a near flawless trip to Purnell Swett for the Richmond girls tennis team on Tuesday.

All six singles players won their respective matches and two of the three doubles teams came out on top in order to give the Lady Raiders their first victory, an 8-1 rout, of the season.

Senior Jayana Nicholson, who came into the conference opener without a singles or a shared doubles win on the year, was the highlight of the match, as she acheived a golden set (6-0, 6-0) over Purnell Swett’s Tierra Locklear in the No. 2 singles — her first time playing at the second spot after opening the season as the team’s top singles player.

Taking over the No. 1 singles spot was senior Greyson Way, who didn’t have much problem taking down Purnell Swett junior Malina Cummings (6-1, 6-1) in their bout. Emily Parsons, senior, needed all three sets to win the No. 3 match (6-2, 4-6, 10-6); Wiggins beat Strickland in the No. 4 singles (6-0, 6-2); Taylor Parrish, senior, took care of business at the No. 5 spot (6-3, 6-1); and Emily Buie, junior, held off Lady Ram sophomore Mya Sampson in the No. 6 singles (6-4, 6-3).

Richmond (1-2, 1-0 SAC) will be back in action on Thursday, Aug. 23, when it travels to Pinecrest at 4 p.m.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

