Raiders drop 3-1 decision at CATA to kick off season

MONROE — It wasn’t the outcome that the Richmond boys soccer team had hoped for, but first-year head coach Chris Larsen said he’ll take the loss “if it helps us refocus and get better down the road.”

The Raiders kicked off the 2018 season with a 3-1 loss at Central Academy of Technology and Arts on Monday, giving up three unanswered scores (two in the second half) after netting the first goal in the opening five minutes.

Senior midfielder Evyn Brower was able to collect the ball inside the box and get off a shot that hit the crossbar before slashing into the back of the net in order to give the Raiders an early 1-0 lead.

Before the half was over, though, the Cougars (1-0) took advantage of a one-on-one opportunity with Richmond goalie Jackson Haley, senior, and tied the game 1-all. They took a 2-1 lead after a free kick in the 51st minute, and then beat Richmond’s defenders to the ball nearly ten minutes later to net its third and final goal of the non-conference meeting.

Richmond (0-1) will return home to host Porter Ridge on Wednesday, Aug. 22, and Forest Hills on Thursday, Aug. 23.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

