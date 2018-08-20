Richmond, unable to ‘turn it around,’ falls to Union Pines in 3 sets

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond’s Savannah Lampley (12) and Georgia Grace Anderson, right, await the return from Union Pines’ Alex Adair (5) during the third set of Monday night’s non-conference match at Richmond Senior High School. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond’s Savannah Lampley (12) and Georgia Grace Anderson, right, await the return from Union Pines’ Alex Adair (5) during the third set of Monday night’s non-conference match at Richmond Senior High School.

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond volleyball team has shown that it has what it takes to fight through adversity in the season’s early going, but that wasn’t the case when Union Pines came to town Monday evening.

Instead of winning out after dropping the first two, like they did in last week’s season opener, the Lady Raiders were swept by the visiting Vikings (13-25, 18-25, 19-25) — snapping their 30-game regular season winning streak and marking the first time since their second-round loss to Mallard Creek in the 2016 state playoffs that they fell in three sets.

The decisive third set started off with a bang for Richmond, as it scored the first four points and then forced the Vikings to call a timeout once it went ahead by a score of 7-1 — courtesy of a kill from junior Allexis Swiney.

Slowly but surely, however, Union Pines (3-0) crawled its way back into the set and eventually took the lead for good.

The Lady Raiders (2-1) will travel to Uwharrie Charter Academy on Wednesday, Aug. 22, for a rematch of the team’s five-set season-opening battle. Larsen says they’ll need to be on their “A-game” if they want to take beat the Eagles again.

