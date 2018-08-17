Richmond rolls past Reagan, 54-18, to open 2018 season

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond's Stanley Gilbert (26) helps a couple of his teammates bring down Reagan's Zavion Hamilton in the final minute of Friday night's season-opening football game at Raider Stadium. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond's Stanley Gilbert (26) helps a couple of his teammates bring down Reagan's Zavion Hamilton in the final minute of Friday night's season-opening football game at Raider Stadium.

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond football team didn’t get much resistance from Reagan in Friday’s season opener, as it tallied 386 total yards of offensive — and forced two turnovers — in a dominant 54-18 home victory.

Setting the tone for the home Raiders was junior cornerback D.J. Stephens, who returned the opening kickoff 66 yards in order to give them better-than-expected field position. On the third play of the drive, which started at the Reagan 24-yard line, junior running back Jaheim Covington pushed his way into the end zone from four yards out.

From there, Richmond took control of the game and ended up heading into halftime with a 40-10 lead — thanks to two passing touchdowns and a rushing score from sophomore quarterback Caleb Hood (12-17, 181 passing yards, 2 TDs / 10 carries, 43 rushing yards, 1 TD) and two more touchdowns from Covington (12 carries, 55 rushing yards, 3 TDs). Junior running back LaCyrus Ellerbe (11 carries, 39 rushing yards, 2 TDs) punched in two scores from inside the five-yard line in the second half to cap Richmond’s onslaught.

Richmond (1-0) will travel to Wake Forest, the reigning state champions, for a big non-conference game next Friday.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

