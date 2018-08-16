Lady Raiders blanked by East Montgomery

ROCKINGHAM — The battle between Greyson Way and Mary Beth McCaskill in the No. 2 singles was the story of the afternoon as Richmond’s girls tennis team hosted East Montgomery for a non-conference match on Thursday. Way, a senior for the Lady Raiders, and McCaskill, a junior for the Eagles, went back and forth for nearly two hours in a 10-game pro set before McCaskill was able to pull out the 11-9 win — which completed the visiting team’s sweep of the singles. East Montgomery would go on to dominate the doubles as well in order to grab an 8-0 victory over Richmond. Both teams agreed not to play the No. 1 doubles, which was to feature Way and McCaskill, after the lengthy singles bout. Head coach Michael Way and the Lady Raiders, now sitting at 0-2 in the early going, will be looking to grab its first win of the 2018 season when it travels to conference foe Purnell Swett on Tuesday, Aug. 21, at 4 p.m.
East Montgomery’s Mary Beth McCaskill, left, prepares to return a shot from Richmond’s Greyson Way, right, during Thursday afternoon’s battle on the Richmond tennis courts.
