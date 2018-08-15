Raiders expecting ‘a good challenge’ from Reagan in season opener

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond head football coach Bryan Till, left, calls for the special teams unit to line up for a field goal during Wednesday's practice. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond head football coach Bryan Till, left, calls for the special teams unit to line up for a field goal during Wednesday's practice. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Junior running back Jaheim Covington breaks to the outside, while keeping his eyes upfield, after a receiving a pitch towards the end of Wednesday's practice. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Junior running back Jaheim Covington breaks to the outside, while keeping his eyes upfield, after a receiving a pitch towards the end of Wednesday's practice.

ROCKINGHAM — For the Richmond football team, last week’s action was more about players gaining some experience — and the coaching staff seeing how they fared — in game-like situations than it was about winning. This week, however, is all about wins and losses. Richmond has finally said goodbye to the preseason, as has almost every other school across the state, and is now getting ready for its season opener (Friday, Aug. 17) against a “really well-coached” team in non-conference opponent Reagan. It’ll be the second time in as many years that the two schools, both having a Raider as a mascot, meet to kick off the high school football season. “They’ve got some speed on the field,” head coach Bryan Till said, “so it’ll be a good challenge for us the first week. I know that.” Richmond got the best of Reagan last year, grabbing a 45-24 victory on the road. Starting the season off with a win would not only be a huge boost for the football team, Till says, but it would also help Richmond usher in the upcoming 2018-19 school year with a lot of energy and positivity. Friday night’s game is set for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Raider Stadium.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.