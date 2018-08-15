Hamlet Parks & Rec football, cheerleading registration now open

HAMLET — Registration for the Hamlet Parks and Recreation Department’s football leagues and cheerleading teams is now open. Those interested in either can sign up on weekdays at Hamlet City Hall from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Participants of the flag football league (ages 6-8) must have turned six by April 30, 2018 and cannot have turned nine before April 30, 2018. There are no weight limits. Those in the junior league (ages 9-10) can weigh anywhere between 65-135 pounds, while senior participants (ages 11-12) must be between 75-160 pounds. Both the junior and senior leagues have the same age deadline as the flag football league. The last day to register for regular price will be Friday, Sept. 7. Anything after that (Monday, Sept. 10 to Friday, Sept. 14) will be considered late registration and will cost extra. As for the cheerleading sign-ups, those who wish to participate must have turned five before April 30, 2018 and cannot have turned 14 before April 30, 2018. Hamlet has set Friday, Aug. 31, as the registration deadline for the cheerleaders. The late period (Tuesday, Sept. 4 through Friday, Sept.7) will also carry an extra fee. For cost and more information, visit www.hamletnc.us/rec or call director Maurice McLaurin at 910-582-7998.

NOTE: The full version of this story will be available for subscribers of the Daily Journal in the print and e-editions on Thursday, August 16, 2018.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_football.jpg