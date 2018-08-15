Richmond volleyball controls Anson ‘from start to finish’ in 3-set sweep

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond's Emy Cooley, right, keeps the play alive with a diving dig during the third set of Wednesday night's match against Anson. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond's Emy Cooley, right, keeps the play alive with a diving dig during the third set of Wednesday night's match against Anson.

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond volleyball team controlled Wednesday night’s matchup all the way through and improved to 2-0 on the season with a three-set victory (25-18, 25-21, 25-14) over Anson on its home court. Savannah Lampley, senior, and Carely Lambeth, junior, led Richmond’s offensive efforts with a team-high 14 kills and 39 assists, respectively. It was junior Layne Maultsby and sophomore Georgia Grace Anderson who anchored the team’s defense, as Maultsby finished with nine digs and Anderson recorded three blocks. Unlike their season opener against Uwharrie Charter Academy on Tuesday, the Lady Raiders came out with a lot of energy and rolled to a seven-point win in the first set — where they registered 15 of their 39 total kills. Jadyn Johnson, a junior who ended the night with six kills and five digs, was responsible for the kill that capped the win. To go along with her 14 kills, Lampley had six digs and an ace. Lambeth accompanied her 39 assists with seven digs, two kills and an ace. Anderson finished with six kills, three blocks and three digs. Richmond will host Union Pines on Monday, Aug. 20.

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal

Richmond’s Emy Cooley, right, keeps the play alive with a diving dig during the third set of Wednesday night’s match against Anson. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_dive.jpg Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal

Richmond’s Emy Cooley, right, keeps the play alive with a diving dig during the third set of Wednesday night’s match against Anson.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

