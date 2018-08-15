Richmond girls tennis opens season with loss to Pine Forest

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond's Jayana Nicholson, right, awaits the return from Pine Forest's Midorie Jean-Baptiste during the No. 1 doubles match at Wednesday's season opener. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond's Jayana Nicholson, right, awaits the return from Pine Forest's Midorie Jean-Baptiste during the No. 1 doubles match at Wednesday's season opener.

ROCKINGHAM — It wasn’t the start the Richmond girls tennis team had hoped for, but head coach Michael Way was overall pleased with his squad’s effort in Wednesday’s season-opening loss, 7-2, to Pine Forest. Instead of the usual two singles sets that are played to six points, the Lady Raiders and the visiting Trojans played 10-game pro sets at each singles spot — meaning the first player to reach 10 points would earn the win for her respective team. Seniors Taylor Parrish and Greyson Way were the only two Richmond players to escape with a victory. Parrish outlasted Pine Forest senior Kayla Schmidt 11-9 at the No. 4 spot, and Greyson rolled past Jazmin Leath at the No. 2 spot. Senior Emily Parsons had the smallest margin of defeat of the four Lady Raiders who fell in the singles, as she ended up just a few points shy, 10-7, of Midorie Jean-Baptiste, a senior for Trojans, in the No. 3 singles. Richmond (0-1) came up empty handed in the doubles. It will welcome non-conference foe East Montgomery to its home courts at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Richmond’s Jayana Nicholson, right, awaits the return from Pine Forest’s Midorie Jean-Baptiste during the No. 1 doubles match at Wednesday’s season opener.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

