Lady Raiders battle back, grab season-opening win over Uwharrie Charter

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond's Savannah Lampley (12) goes up for a kill during Tuesday's season-opening match against Uwharrie Charter Academy, which the Lady Raiders won in five sets. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond's Savannah Lampley (12) goes up for a kill during Tuesday's season-opening match against Uwharrie Charter Academy, which the Lady Raiders won in five sets.

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond volleyball team needed all five sets (26-28, 21-25, 25-16, 25-19, 15-11) Tuesday night to take down Uwharrie Charter Academy in what was an intense, and “stressful,” debut for first-year head coach Ashleigh Larsen. Early-season jitters and a few miscommunications got the best of Richmond in the first two games and the visiting Eagles jumped out to a 2-0 lead. Savannah Lampley, senior, opened the third set with a powerful kill that essentially set the tone for the rest of the match, as the Lady Raiders snatched the momentum from Uwharrie and never looked back. A block from sophomore Georgia Grace Anderson, followed by an ace from junior Allexis Swiney, forced the visiting team to call a timeout but it didn’t help much, as junior Jadyn Johnson responded with a kill of her own out of the break. Richmond scored six straight points in order to separate itself, for good, from a 9-9 tie in the fourth set and then raced out to a 4-0 lead in the fifth. Junior Layne Maultsby, libero, snuck a serve over the net to give the home team 10-6 advantage, Johnson placed a ball just behind the defense to make it 12-10, and then Anderson recorded the match-winning kill moments later. The Lady Raiders (1-0) will be right back at it on Wednesday when they host a familiar non-conference opponent in Anson, which returns seven of its players from a season ago.

NOTE: The full version of this story will be available for subscribers of the Daily Journal in the print and e-editions on Wednesday, August 15, 2018.

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal

Richmond’s Savannah Lampley (12) goes up for a kill during Tuesday’s season-opening match against Uwharrie Charter Academy, which the Lady Raiders won in five sets. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_lampley-1.jpg Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal

Richmond’s Savannah Lampley (12) goes up for a kill during Tuesday’s season-opening match against Uwharrie Charter Academy, which the Lady Raiders won in five sets.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.