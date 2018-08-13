Larsen wants Raiders to play ‘simple soccer’ throughout debut season

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Rising junior midfielder Joey Nicholson, right, controls the ball during a summer practice. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Rising junior midfielder Joey Nicholson, right, controls the ball during a summer practice.

ROCKINGHAM — Head coach Chris Larsen believes “playing simple soccer” will bode well for the Richmond boys soccer team during its run through the 2018 season, which will be Larsen’s first at the helm. It’s a message he’s been preaching — and will continue to preach — as the Raiders prepare for their season opener at non-conference opponent Central Academy of Technology and Arts next Monday, Aug. 20. The upcoming campaign is going to be a new experience for everyone involved, seeing that Larsen is stepping into a position that was occupied by former coach Bennie Howard, who retired in early May, for the last 30 years. Not only does Larsen — who spent the last six years leading the junior varsity squad — have to get fully adjusted to being the head of the varsity team, he’s now asked his players to adapt to a new system and a few new formations. With his new scheme, Larsen hopes he’s able to make a couple more substitutions during the game so that “guy one through nineteen” can enjoy the fruits on their labor — instead of having some players get stuck in the habit of just showing up and solely being a practice player.

NOTE: The full version of this story will be available for subscribers of the Daily Journal in the print and e-editions on Tuesday, August 14, 2018.

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal

Rising junior midfielder Joey Nicholson, right, controls the ball during a summer practice. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_soccer-1-.jpg Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal

Rising junior midfielder Joey Nicholson, right, controls the ball during a summer practice.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.