Richmond football has history on its side entering 2018 season

ROCKINGHAM — If history does, in fact, repeat itself, the Richmond football team has a lot to look forward to this season. Ever since the program’s first-ever state championship in 1978, the Raiders — who have a total of seven state titles — have found a way to bring home the much-coveted trophy in the eighth year of the last three decades: shutting out West Charlotte (17-0) in 1988, blowing past Garner (36-6) in 1998, and outlasting Jack Britt (38-35) in 2008. Fast forward nearly 10 years after the seventh championship celebration and the community is more than eager to see if this year’s Richmond squad can keep the “Eight Year” trend going with another flawless run through the 4AA State Playoffs. Now that he’s got a year under his belt, rising sophomore quarterback Caleb Hood is expected to become more of a vocal leader out on the field. Taking the majority of the handoffs from Hood will be rising junior running Jaheim Covington, a bruiser who almost always looking for contact. Rising junior LaCyrus Ellerbe, who’s “not scared of anything” and “might have the best vision out of everybody” and rising senior Bobby Terry, who’s going to start as a receiver, will also get some touches out of the backfield. Defensively, the Raiders have changed from the 4-3 scheme to a 3-4 concept, which will allow them to play more of their athletes at the four linebacker spots. Richmond opens the season with a home game versus Reagan on Friday, Aug. 17, at 7:30 p.m. It’ll be the first of what Till hopes to be a long season for his Raiders, who have their eyes set on winning both the conference championship — something they haven’t won since 2010 — and the state championship.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

