Lady Raiders looking to win 3rd straight conference title

ROCKINGHAM — There’s no doubt in Ashleigh Larsen’s mind that the Richmond volleyball team has what it takes to win another conference championship this season — which would be the program’s third title in as many years. It’ll be Larsen’s first campaign as head coach of the varsity team, four of the five all-conference selections from a season ago graduated in June, and players are still trying to adjust to playing new positions, but she’s still betting on her group to finish atop the Sandhills Athletic Conference standings when it’s all said and done. The Lady Raiders have the experience to do so, as there are five players returning from last year’s team in rising seniors Savannah Lampley and Savannah Chappell and rising juniors Jadyn Johnson, Layne Maultsby and Allexis Swiney. They’ve all used their experiences to help bring along the team’s new faces: rising juniors Jasmine Ewing, Madison Jordan and Carley Lambeth, and rising sophomores Georgia Grace Anderson, Taylor Chappell and Emy Cooley. Richmond starts the 2018 season with back-to-back home matches against Uwharrie Charter Academy and Anson next Tuesday, Aug. 14, and Wednesday, Aug. 15, respectively. Before the real action begins, however, it will travel to Sanford on Saturday, Aug. 11, for a preseason jamboree-type event at Lee County.

Richmond’s Savannah Lampley (12) returns the ball during a road match at Pinecrest last season.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

